AAP's Raghav Chadha Cruises To An Easy Win, Attacks BJP

Delhi Election 2020: This is the first time that AAP's Raghav Chadha contested an assembly election.

Aam Admi Party's Raghav Chadha cruised to an easy win in central Delhi's Rajinder Nagar today as he defeated his nearest rival - BJP veteran Sardar RP Singh - by 20,000 votes. The 31-year-old chartered accountant-turned-politician, attacked the BJP as the AAP headed for a massive win in the national capital where counting of votes for assembly polls began this morning.

"People of Delhi have proven that Delhi's son Arvind Kejriwal isn't a terrorist but a true patriot. He's working for nation building. The work he's doing is what constitutes patriotism. What BJP is doing, isn't patriotism," he said, hitting out at the BJP leaders - Prakash Javadekar and Parvesh Varma - who had called Mr Kejriwal a "terrorist" during acrimonious election campaign for assembly polls.

Mr Chadha also thanked his party workers. "I congratulate workers of AAP who are its backbone, party's real power."

This is the first time that the AAP leader - known for his wit - contested an assembly election. He had last year unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from South Delhi.

One of AAP's 39 star campaigners, Mr Chadha had sought votes as ''Rajinder Nagar ka beta (the son of Rajinder Nagar'', inspired by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal who said he was "Delhi ka beta (Delhi's son) during the campaign. Ahead of the voting last week, Mr Chadha had said that Delhi election's narrative is "Kejriwal vs Who".

During his campaign, Mr Chadha had drawn support of a different kind and received over a dozen marriage proposals.

"From Pandav Nagar to Karol Bagh, these are the areas where I have lived all my life. I have been given an opportunity to make my birthplace my workplace," he had said ahead of the assembly election last week, counting irregular and dirty water supply in the area as poll issues. Mr Chadha had promised to install smog towers to fight air pollution.