'You're A Terrorist, Plenty Of Proof': Union Minister To Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi election 2020: Prakash Javadekar took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

After a controversy and an election body notice over a BJP MP calling Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist", Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today repeated the comment at a press conference ahead of the February 8 Delhi election.

"There is a reason voters of Delhi have turned away from Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal makes an innocent face and asks - 'am I a terrorist?' You are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof. You had yourself said you are an anarchist; there is not much difference between an anarchist and terrorist," Mr Javadekar said.

#WATCH Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Delhi: Kejriwal is making an innocent face & asking if he is a terrorist, you are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof for it. You yourself had said you are an anarchist, there is not much difference between an anarchist & a terrorist. pic.twitter.com/vRjkvFKGEO — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

BJP MP Parvesh Verma was the first to use the term for the Delhi Chief Minister, on January 25, on the campaign trail. He had implied that if Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returned to power, then "Shaheen Bagh-type" of people will take over the streets. Shaheen Bagh in south Delhi is among the most prominent sites of protests against the citizenship law CAA that critics say discriminates against Muslims.

"We hear instances of Hindu women picked up by Muslim men... no action is taken as terrorists like Kejriwal are hidden everywhere. Should we fight with Pakistan terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorists like Kejriwal," Parvesh Verma said.

He was served notice by the Election Commission, which had already ordered a four-day campaign ban on him for incendiary remarks.

Mr Kejriwal had expressed hurt at the tag.

"How have I become a terrorist? I've arranged for medicines... did so much for the needy. I've never thought of myself or my family... am ready to give my life for the nation," the AAP convenor had said in an emotional reaction.

"I leave this up to Delhi to decide... am I their son, their brother or a terrorist," Mr Kejriwal had said.

The AAP had complained to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer demanding an FIR (first information report) against Mr Verma.