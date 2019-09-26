Man Who Stood On Car, Shot Property Agent Arrested; Wanted To Avenge Slap

Nakul Sangwan killed Narendra Gehlot near Dwarka Mod in South West Delhi on Tuesday, the police said.

A day after the shocking video of a property dealer's killing in Delhi went viral, triggering criticism of law enforcement in the capital city, the police said they have arrested the gunman who was seen standing on a car and spraying his target with bullets.

Nakul Sangwan, 23, was arrested for killing the property dealer near Dwarka Mod in South West Delhi on Tuesday to avenge an assault on him two months ago, the police said.

Sangwan, and his gangster cousin Kapil Sangwan also known as Nandu attempted to kill the property dealer several times before, they said.

Sangwan was arrested on Wednesday after the police received a tip that he would be near crematorium in Dwarka's Sector-18, the police said.

According to the police, 45-year-old Narendra Gehlot was shot dead by Sangwan and his cousin who had come on a motorcycle to Dwarka's Kakrola area on Tuesday evening when he was about to leave from office in his car.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby that showed a man in a helmet walking up to Gehlot's SUV and opening fire. While Gehlot first attempted to drive away, he is then seen jumping out and trying to run but is shot.

Gehlot was taken to the hospital where he died, the police said.

According to Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse, Sangwan along with his associates had gone to a cafe run by a relative of Gehlot in July. A fight broke out between them following which Gehlot slapped Sangwan.

Furious, Sangwan planned to kill him for the incident and made several attempts over the last two months, the officer said. On Tuesday, he succeeded.

With the arrest, the police claimed to have solved several other cases. Sangwan was arrested last year in a murder case. He was released from jail in June 2019 and returned to criminal activities.

Efforts are being made to arrest his cousin Kapil Sangwan who has been on the run after jumping parole, the police said.

