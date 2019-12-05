Delhi Buses To Get CCTV Cameras, Panic Buttons, GPS : Arvind Kejriwal

All 5,500 buses would be covered within 7 months with CCTC and panci buttons: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government will install CCTV cameras, panic buttons and Global Positioning System (GPS) in the existing 5,500 DTC and cluster buses.

The chief minister said three CCTV cameras and 10 panic buttons will be installed in each bus to ensure the safety of women in the city.

"By pressing the panic button, information would be conveyed to multiple locations including the command centre for buses. Also, GPS or automatic vehicle location system would be installed in each bus," he said.

Initially, these systems would be installed in 100 buses by the end of the month, and all 5,500 buses would be covered within 7 months, the chief minister added.

Mr Kejriwal also said that an app is developed through which the exact location of a bus will be known to the commuters.

"Those waiting at the bus stops will know how far their bus is and how much time it will take to reach them. The app is almost developed and is ready to be launched," he said.

He also said that the Ashram flyover will be extended up to the DND flyover to de-congest the area that usually sees heavy traffic jams and congestion.

"The project would cost 128 crores and will be completed in one year," Mr Kejriwal said.