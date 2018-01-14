Delhi Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Thrashing, Biting, Burning Domestic Help The Delhi Commission for Women, along with Delhi police, rescued the 14-year-old from a house in Northeast Delhi's Model Town after receiving a call on their helpline number saying she was illegally confined there.

97 Shares EMAIL PRINT The 14-year-old had marks and bruises all over her body New Delhi: A doctor in Delhi allegedly thrashed, attacked with scissors and poured hot water on her 14-year-old domestic help and kept her without food, said the Delhi Commission for Women. The employer was arrested on Saturday.



The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), along with the Delhi police, rescued the teen from a house in northeast Delhi's Model Town area after a call on their helpline number informed that she was illegally confined there for the last few months.



The girl belongs to Jharkhand's Ranchi and was brought to the doctor by a placement agency.



The DCW said the girl would be allegedly beaten up every day by her employer. She has burn marks and bruises all over her body.



"She was also reportedly burnt with hot iron, the doctor even poured hot water on her. The girl was also attacked with scissors," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said and added that the doctor spat on her and tried to strangle her.



The girl has been "reduced to bones" as she wasn't provided any food by her employer.



"Most evil!" Ms Maliwal wrote on Twitter about the incident, and in another post said the accused should be given maximum punishment.



The Delhi Police has raided the office of the placement agency that brought the girl to Delhi.



A doctor in Delhi allegedly thrashed, attacked with scissors and poured hot water on her 14-year-old domestic help and kept her without food, said the Delhi Commission for Women. The employer was arrested on Saturday.The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), along with the Delhi police, rescued the teen from a house in northeast Delhi's Model Town area after a call on their helpline number informed that she was illegally confined there for the last few months.The girl belongs to Jharkhand's Ranchi and was brought to the doctor by a placement agency.The DCW said the girl would be allegedly beaten up every day by her employer. She has burn marks and bruises all over her body."She was also reportedly burnt with hot iron, the doctor even poured hot water on her. The girl was also attacked with scissors," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said and added that the doctor spat on her and tried to strangle her.The girl has been "reduced to bones" as she wasn't provided any food by her employer. "Most evil!" Ms Maliwal wrote on Twitter about the incident, and in another post said the accused should be given maximum punishment.The Delhi Police has raided the office of the placement agency that brought the girl to Delhi.