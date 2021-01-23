Delhi Development Authority Owes Over Rs 2000 Crore To Civic Bodies: AAP

AAP wants to know from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta as to what steps have been taken.

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday claimed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which comes under the Centre, owes more than Rs 2,000 crores to the BJP-ruled North and the South municipal corporations of the city.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj cited documents available with his party to claim the DDA owes around Rs 857 crores under multiple heads to the BJP-ruled North MCD till March 31, 2018, and its proportionate value in 2021 comes to about Rs 1,200 crore.

"Similarly, the DDA owes around Rs 535 crores to the SDMC. If we take into account all the zones then the DDA owes around Rs 2,000 crores to the North MCD and SDMC combined," he said.

Mr Bhardwaj said the Aam Aadmi Party demands that the BJP immediately disclose why "they have not taken any initiative to get this money from the DDA because both MCD and DDA are under the BJP".

"The Aam Aadmi Party wants to know from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta as to what steps has he taken to get this money from the DDA," Mr Bhardwaj said.