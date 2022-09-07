Delhi Man Jumps Off Income Tax Office Building

The investigation is on in the case, police said. (Represenational)

A man allegedly jumped to death on Wednesday from a high-rise building in central Delhi's Civic Centre complex, police said.

Divesh worked as a data entry operator on the eighth floor of the building that houses offices of the Income Tax department, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, "At 10.25 am, Civic Centre security in-charge SK Tiwari informed that an unknown person was lying dead in front of the Income Tax building at E-2 block. On reaching the spot, it appeared that the person had jumped off the Income Tax building." Further investigation is on, police said.

A senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official said, "We got to know when we were at our office at the Civic Centre that a man had jumped from the towering block that houses the Income Tax office. He was not an MCD employee."

He allegedly jumped from the tallest building in the complex, the official added. The state-of-the-art complex houses five buildings, the tallest of which is 28-stories high.