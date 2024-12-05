Delhi Curbs Eased From GRAP 4 To GRAP 2: What's Allowed, What's Not

An AQI of 165 was recorded today in Delhi

As Delhi gets respite from toxic air with improved air quality, the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted stringent pollution curbs under stage 4 of GRAP in the national capital and surrounding areas with immediate effect. However, pollution restrictions under stage 2 of GRAP are in place in the national capital region.

The ease in pollution restrictions comes in place after the Supreme Court allowed to revoke stage 4 of GRAP in Delhi NCR as it was no longer required. According to CAQM, Delhi's air quality has continuously improved since November 24. An AQI of 165 was recorded today, making Delhi's air quality 'moderate'.

However, the Supreme Court bench cautioned that the pollution restrictions under GRAP 2 should still be in place to maintain the improved air quality in Delhi.

So, what does it mean?

Under stage 2 of GRAP, measures such as mechanised sweeping of roads, use of anti-smog guns, and sprinkling water daily will be taken to tackle dust with focused attention on identified air pollution hotspots. Power suppliers need to ensure uninterrupted supply so that the use of diesel generator sets can be minimised. Alerts will be issued through newspapers, television, and radio to advise people about air pollution levels.

Further, to ensure that the air quality index in Delhi NCR doesn't slip into 'very poor' or 'severe' category again, people are advised to use public transport and ditch personal vehicles whenever possible. People are also requested to take a less congested route to their destination even if it is slightly longer along with regularly replacing air filters in their automobiles at recommended intervals.

Ban on the use of coal and firewood will still be in place in Delhi NCR, including the use of tandoors at restaurants and hotels. Use of diesel generators sets will also not be allowed except for emergency and essential services under GRAP 2. All construction and demolition sites and industrial units which have specific closure orders against them are also not allowed to resume operations.

