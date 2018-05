A woman had allegedly abducted a 5-day-old girl from a north Delhi hospital (Representational)

A woman was arrested for allegedly abducting a five-day-old girl from a hospital in north Delhi, police said today.On May 22, a woman was admitted to the Bara Hindu Rao Hospital and gave birth to a girl, they said.In her ward, a woman named Firdos was also admitted. On May 26, at 8 am, Firdos took the baby with her to the nursery on the pretext of a check-up, police added.A case was registered and later the woman was nabbed. She said that she had sons but desired for a daughter, they said.