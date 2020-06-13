Burnt Body Of 56-Year-Old Man Found In Posh South Delhi Home, 1 Arrested

Delhi Police have arrested Imrat Singh, 56, on suspicion of murder

The burnt body of a 56-year-old man was discovered in the basement of a house in Delhi's posh Greater Kailash 2 neighbourhood on Friday afternoon.

Police have arrested a security guard in connection with the incident and registered a case of murder against the accused. Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The dead man has been identified as Sarnam Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, who also worked as a security guard in the same neighbourhood.

The shocking incident came to light after police officers from the CR Park station in South Delhi responded to a call about a murder at around 1.25 PM yesterday.

On reaching the house the cops found the murder accused, identified as 56-year-old Imrat Singh from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, in the house's car park.

He told the police he had murdered a man at around 11 AM that day after consuming liquor and burned his body.

The gruesome crime in one of the national capital's more exclusive residential and commercial neighbourhoods comes as the city battles to contain the coronavirus outbreak; Delhi recorded 2,137 fresh cases yesterday to cross the 36,000-case mark.

Last week, in a similarly horrific incident, a SpiceJet pilot was stopped by 10 men in the middle of the night near the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in South Delhi.

The pilot was robbed at gunpoint and also suffered a knife injury during the attack.

It is alleged that the gang which targeted the pilot had also targeted other cars, under cover of night, in this area, raising questions about the night-time safety of people engaged in essential services amid the coronavirus lockdown.