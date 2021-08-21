Delhi Covid Curbs Relaxed, No Closing Deadline For Shops And Restaurants

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the curbs are being lifted in view of the slide in Covid cases. File

In a move that will bring relief to shopowners in the national capital, the Delhi government has lifted the 8 pm deadline for shops following a slide in Covid cases.

The relaxation, which will come into force Monday, will apply to all shops, including those in shopping complexes and malls. Also, restaurants in the city can now stay open beyond 10 pm.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Till now, markets in Delhi had permission to stay open till 8 pm. As the number of Covid cases have dropped, this restriction is being lifted."

The announcement came as Delhi reported 19 new Covid cases today with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent. The active cases in the national capital now stands at 430.