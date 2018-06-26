Couple, Family Friend Killed After Car Hits Parked Truck On Delhi Flyover The police said the truck's parking lights were not on and the car driver could not see it in the night

Share EMAIL PRINT The accident happened on the intervening night of June 23 and 24, the police said New Delhi: A couple and their family friend were killed after their car hit a parked truck from behind on Mongolpuri flyover in outer Delhi, the police said on Monday.



The accident happened on the intervening night of June 23 and 24, they said.



On June 22, Harvinder Madan, 52, his wife Bharti, 50, Satya Ranjan, 50, a homeopathic doctor and their family friend, and another man Gurvinder Singh, 42, were returning to Delhi from Punjab's Firozpur, the police said.



When they reached Mongolpuri flyover, their car hit the truck that was parked on the downhill side of the flyover. The truck's parking lights were not on and the car driver could not see it in the night, they said.



The four injured people were taken to different hospitals. Harvinder, Bharti and Ranjan died on the way to the hospital, the police said. Singh is under treatment and his condition is said to be critical, the police said.



The truck owner Hariram Gujar's son told the police that the truck driver Raju, along with helper Mukesh, had brought marbles to Delhi. After unloading the good at Samaypur Badli, they were returning to Rajasthan when the truck broke down on the flyover.



The police said that they have filed a case against the driver and efforts are being made to arrest him.



