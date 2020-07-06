Delhi Coronavirus Tally Crosses 1 Lakh, Reports 1,379 Cases In A Day

Delhi coronavirus: There are now 25,620 active cases in the city.

The number of coronavirus in Delhi crossed the 1 lakh mark on Monday evening. With 1,379 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total COVID-19 count of the capital stood at 1,00,823.

749 patients have recovered from the disease on Monday, taking the total to 72,088. 48 people have died in the last 24 hours, raising the count to 3,115. There are now 25,620 active cases in the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to hospitals to counsel their COVID-19 patients to donate plasma after 14 days of recovery from the disease, noting that the number of donors is yet to pick pace.

India on Monday overtook Russia to became the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world. India is now preceded only by Brazil and the US. Brazil has over 15 lakh cases and the US has more than 28 lakh.

The surge has forced authorities to convert hotels, wedding halls, a spiritual centre and even railway coaches to help provide care to coronavirus patients.