Man Arrested For Supplying Liquor Kept Hidden Under Vegetable Crates, 1,236 Bottles Seized: Police

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly supplying liquor bottles kept hidden under vegetable crates in Delhi, police said.

Police got a tip-off on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday that a vehicle loaded with vegetables would pass through MB Road and that illegal liquor was kept hidden in it, a senior police officer said.

"At 1.50 am, a vehicle was stopped for checking. It was found loaded with vegetable crates. When the crates were removed, a huge quantity of liquor was recovered," police official Atul Kumar Thakur said.

A total of 1,236 bottles of liquor were seized from the possession of the accused, police said.