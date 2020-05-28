Delhi Reports Over 1,000 Coronavirus Cases In Highest Single-Day Spike

Delhi coronavirus: The national capital is one of the worst-hit states with 16,281 cases

Delhi reported the highest spike in coronavirus cases today with 1,024 new cases, taking the total to over 16,000. The total number of deaths in the national capital now stands at 316.

This is the first time that over 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest single-day spike of 792 cases was recorded on Wednesday.

The number of patients who have recovered in the last 24 hours is 231. The total number of recoveries stands at 7,495.

Delhi has 96 containment zones with a population of 5.37 lakh. After a large number of cases were detected in these zones, they were sealed and residents were tested.

Delhi is one of the worst-hit states with 16,281 cases. A large number of districts in the city are in "red zones" which are places with more than 10 COVID-19 cases.

The Haryana government has issued orders to "completely seal" all borders with Delhi except for essential services, state Home Minister Anil Vij said today, over concerns of the novel coronavirus spreading from people travelling from the country's capital. Haryana had clamped down its borders with Delhi last month as well.

The government today said it will adopt a top-to-bottom approach for geographical mapping, monitoring and isolation of cities and districts worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

13 cities have reported around 70 per cent of the nation's novel coronavirus cases so far. Delhi and Mumbai are among the worst-hit - Mumbai has over 34,000 cases.