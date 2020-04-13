Doctor, 2 Other Employees At Hospital In Delhi Test Positive For COVID-19

Delhi has recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus cases so far, including 24 deaths. (File)

Amid spurt in the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Delhi, three employees of a private hospital in the city, including a doctor, have tested positive for the highly infectious illness.

"A doctor, a nurse and one staff in support duty have tested positive. However, the doctor has in all probability acquired the infection from outside the hospital," Max Hospital said in a statement. The hospital in south Delhi is one of the few ones in the national capital where coronavirus patients are being treated.

In another statement, the hospital said that more than 30 healthcare workers - who are believed to have come in contact with two COVID-19 patients a few days ago - are under quarantine. "2 patients admitted for cardiac treatment tested positive for Covid 19 a few days ago. 39 healthcare workers, who were contact traced, have been quarantined with in a separate and isolated wing at Max Hospital, Saket. All 39 individuals are asymptomatic and will be tested on the 5th day of exposure, which is tomorrow 14/04/20," it read.

"There are 154 employees deployed in shifts in the Covid ward of Max Hospital, Saket. None of these employees has had any exposure to the virus. They are working in shifts and are staying on the hospital premises to reduce any risk of infection to their families and neighbours. None of them is quarantined," the statement further added.

Across India, nearly 90 healthcare workers have coronavirus, according to sources. Frontline workers, including doctors and nurses, face the greatest risk of contracting the disease.

Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that those serving the coronavirus patients are "no less than soldiers protecting the country" as he announced Rs 1 crore for the families of healthcare workers if they die while dealing with COVID-19 cases.

The centre had also declared a medical cover of Rs 50 crore last month for those in the forefront of the fight against the deadly virus.

The national capital - with second highest number of coronavirus cases in India - has reported 1,154 patients so far, including 24 deaths. The COVID-19 count in India has crossed the 9,000-mark, which includes over 300 deaths.