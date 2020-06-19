20,000 COVID-19 Tests In A Day In Delhi, Chief Minister Promises More

Samples of 64,26,672 people have been tested across the country till now. (Representational)

About 20,000 samples of coronavirus were tested in Delhi on Thursday, which is the highest number of tests conducted in the country in a day, according to news agency ANI.

Sharing the news, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said more testing will be done in the coming days.

"Now, Delhi residents will not have any problems in getting tested for COVID-19. In the coming days, we will conduct more testing," he tweeted.

Delhi has reported 49,979 COVID-19 cases, including 1,969 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India reported 13,586 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest one-day spike. Government data shows the highly infectious disease has claimed 336 lives in the last 24 hours. India has so far reported 3,80,532 coronavirus cases, of which 2,04,711 have recovered; the recovery rate is 53.79 per cent. The samples of 64,26,672 people have been tested across the country till today.

A total of 12,573 have died of COVID-19 in the country till now.