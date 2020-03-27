Delhi Cop Told To Work From Home After Daughter Returns From Abroad

Delhi is under a lockddown over coronavirus. (Representational)

A senior cop working with Delhi Police has been advised to work from home after his daughter returned from abroad as a "precautionary measure", confirmed Joint Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh.

"This step has been taken as a precautionary measure and in compliance with the guidelines of the government," said Ms Singh.

Ms Singh told IANS on Friday, "The senior cop's daughter was probed. The situation turned out to be normal. This step was taken in the interest of society. Other people should also learn from this. When the solution to the problem is social distancing, then why avoid taking precautionary measures?"

She further said, "I am taking the initiative to adopt social distancing for all the jawans and officers of my department. When this method or way of defeating an epidemic like corona is present, then everyone should adopt it.

"Anyone who does not know all this, should also be alerted. At the same time, it is the duty of every citizen to make the ignorant people aware and to encourage them for social distancing. I would say that even those who are not directly affected should also implement social distancing immediately," said Ms Singh.