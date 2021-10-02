Delhi Class 10 Student Stabs Senior To Death, Says Police

The incident took place outside a government school in Okhla's Tehkhand locality. (Representational)

A Class 10 student of a government school in Delhi's Okhla area killed a senior from Class 11 on Friday, stabbing him to death.

According to the police, the accused student, when interrogated, said that a few days ago the 11th grader had verbally abused his mother.

The younger boy asked him to apologise for this, but when he did not, he decided to kill him.

According to senior police officer Isha Pandey, the incident took place at a government school in Okhla's Tehkhand locality.

The senior boy was attacked by the accused outside the school. Both were in their school uniforms.

The victim was declared dead at the hospital.

After the incident, the accused was caught by the police and legal action was being taken against him.