Delhi Girl Gang-Raped In Car, Accused Drove Around City, Filmed Act

The accused also made a video as they committed the crime, the police said. (Representational image).

A 16-year-old girl was kidnapped from near her home and then gang-raped inside a moving car in Delhi, the police said today. The horror reportedly went unnoticed as the accused men drove the car for about 44 kms from Vasant Vihar in south Delhi to Ghaziabad in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

All the three accused - who stay near the girl's home - have been arrested.

In her statement, the girl told the police that she met two of the accused men at Vasant Vihar market in the evening after she returned from a friend's home on July 6. The girl - who is a Class 10 student - told that they roamed around the market for a while after which they called their accused, who brought a car with him.

The accused, the girl alleged, spiked her drink and took her into the car.

The accused men then raped her and also beat her up as the car was being driven around the city. They also made a video as they committed the crime, it is learnt.

The police were informed two days later after it was contacted by the hospital where the girl is being treated.

Soon after the three men, aged 23, 25 and 35 were arrested.