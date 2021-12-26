Delhi Civil Defence Staff Asked Unmasked Man To Get Tested, Got Stabbed

Delhi: The accused was caught on spot and the knife used was recovered, said police. (Representational)

A 26-year-old Delhi Civil Defence (DCD) staff was allegedly stabbed by a person on Saturday in southeast Delhi's Tughalkabad Extension area, police said.

It was found that the accused was roaming without a mask and the victim asked him to go for a COVID-19 test, following which a quarrel broke out between them and the perpetrator stabbed him, police said.

On Saturday at 10:04 am, information was received at the Govindpuri police station regarding the quarrel and stab injury with knife to a DCD staff member at Jagdamba Dispensary, Tughalkabad Extension, police said.

After reaching the spot, it was found that injured Vipin Sharma, a resident of Prahladpur, was admitted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, a senior police officer said.

The accused, identified as Ossama Raza (21), was caught on the spot and the knife used was recovered from his possession, the officer said.

Thereafter, a case under relevant sections was registered on the complaint of the injured. Further investigation of the case is in progress, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)