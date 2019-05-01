Delhi Civic Body Staffer Attempts Suicide By Jumping Onto Metro Track

The reason for the man's extreme step is yet to be established

A man who works as a sanitary inspector with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi suffered critical injuries today after he attempted suicide by trying to jump in front of a Metro train in Dwarka, a police officer said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 10.18 am when the victim, later identified as Anil Kumar, jumped onto the tracks in platform number 1 at the Dwarka Sector-9 Metro Station.

"A resident of Palam Village, Anil Kumar was admitted with critical injuries in a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment", the Delhi Police additional PRO Anil Mittal told reporters.

The reason for Kumar's extreme step is yet to be established, he added.

