Delhi Civic Body Proposes Session On February 10 To Elect Mayor

The MCD has failed to elect a mayor in its last two proceedings. (Representational)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has proposed February 10 to convene a session of the House to elect a mayor, sources said on Monday, even as the Kejriwal government suggested three dates in the first week of the next month.

The newly elected councillors could not elect a mayor in the first two proceedings of the House, as it was adjourned on both the occasion due to ruckus.

Aam Aadmi Party's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi moved the Supreme Court on Thursday demanding the mayoral election be conducted in a time-bound manner, party officials said.

"The MCD has proposed February 10 . The Delhi government has suggested three dates -- February 3, 4, and 6 -- and requested the LG to pick any of them," a Delhi government source told PTI.

A senior MCD official has confirmed LG Vinai Saxena has been requested to convene another session to elect the mayor.

The mayor could not be elected on January 6 and January 24 when the House met was adjourned without completing the poll amid acrimonious exchanges between AAP and BJP councillors.

This prompted a protest by Aam Aadmi Party councillors and MLAs.

