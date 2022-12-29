Delhi Civic Body Files Complaint After Sanitation Worker Assaulted

The civic body cited a purported video circulating on social media.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday registered a complaint with Delhi Police against "unidentified people having close association" with BJP MLA Abhay Verma for allegedly assaulting a sanitation worker in east Delhi.

Mr Verma, however, alleged that AAP MLAs were trying to malign his image.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) requested stringent action against the perpetrators since the matter involved physical assault, threats, and public humiliation.

However, no FIR has been registered in the matter yet.

"An incident that occurred on 28.12.2022 has come to the notice of the undersigned wherein, a Paryawaran Sahayak named Amit employed with MCD department was beaten up by some unidentified goons having close association with Abhay Verma, MLA, Laxmi Nagar," the letter read.

"It is requested that an FIR may be filed taking into cognizance the gravity of the aforesaid incident. A copy of the said video is being forwarded to you on your official e-mail ID separately," the letter read.

A senior police officer confirmed that they had received a complaint.

"We have received a complaint...We are just looking into the alleged video. No FIR has been registered in the matter yet."

Refuting the allegations Mr Verma said in a tweet, "The AAP is baffled after losing three of the four wards in the Laxmi Nagar constituency in MCD polls. The AAP MLAs have given a distorted version of yesterday's incident and maligned my image that I strongly condemn," he said.

The BJP MLA said he would take legal action against the AAP.

Earlier in the day, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar also accused Verma of abusing and slapping the MCD worker and alleged that the BJP, which was in earlier power in the MCD, had "halted the salaries of sanitation workers".

BJP ने राजनीति को घृणा की राजनीति में परिवर्तित कर दिया है। लक्ष्मी नगर के विधायक @abhayvermabjp ने MCD के एक ऑन ड्यूटी कर्मचारी से बदतमीजी और हाथापाई की। BJP की इस गुंडागर्दी के खिलाफ अब हमें मिलकर कदम उठाना होगा।@AAPDelhi@AamAadmiPartypic.twitter.com/EHb40gHpGF — MLA Kuldeep Kumar (@KuldeepKumarAAP) December 29, 2022

Mr Kumar said, "Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma had asked the sanitation worker for the keys to a room adjacent to a public toilet. Since the worker couldn't give the keys, he was slapped by the BJP MLA.

"The BJP has stooped so low that they are now venting out the frustration of being defeated in the MCD election, on the sanitation workers."

