Delhi Civic Body Launches Site For Toll Tags Pre-Registration Of Vehicles

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday launched a website for pre-registration of commercial vehicles for radio frequency identity (RFID) tags.

The SDMC is the nodal agency for implementing the new cashless border toll system at 13 busy border points of the national capital. It has decided that non-RFID commercial vehicles won't be allowed to enter the city after September 13.

The new RFID system allows automatic collection of MCD tax and environment compensation charge from commercial vehicles. It is aimed at reducing pollution by easing traffic congestions and plug revenue leakage by ensuring transparency.

Once a person buys an RFID tag and pastes it on his registered vehicle, MCD tax and environment compensation charge (ECC) will be deducted at the 13 toll plazas automatically.

"To make the pre-registration process smooth, we had asked commercial vehicle owners to send their documents via email and gave them immunity from penalty for seven days, till they receive RFID tags. People can also go to any of the 13 toll plazas, submit their documents and procure tags," SDMC Additional Commissioner Randhir Sahay said.

"Many people have been e-mailing wrong documents to us for pre-registration of vehicles. Also, we have been witnessing long queues at the toll plazas," Mr Sahay said during the launch of the website -- ecctagsdmc.com.

Commercial vehicle owners can upload copies of the documents required for pre-registration directly on the website and select the nearest toll plaza and time to collect RFID tags.

Only the documents needed for pre-registration of vehicles -- photograph of the vehicle, registration certificate, driving license, insurance papers and others -- can be uploaded on the website. It will eliminate confusion, the SDMC additional commissioner said.

The website can also be used for recharging RFID tag wallets.

