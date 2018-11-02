Charge Sheet Filed Against Former BSP Lawmaker's Son Ashish Pandey

If convicted, Ashish Pandey may be given maximum seven years jail term.

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against former BSP lawmaker's son Ashish Pandey, who was arrested for brandishing gun in a hotel.

Court sources said that in the charge sheet, Ashish Pandey has been accused of intimidating a man and his woman friend with a pistol in his hand.

Police have said that a case under the Arms Act is registered against the accused.

The court has put up the final report for consideration for today.

Ashish Pandey had allegedly brandished a pistol at guests of a five-star hotel threatening them in the foyer, a video of which went viral on the social media.

The charge sheet was filed under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

He is currently in judicial custody.

A petition was filed by the Delhi Police which had registered a first information report on the complaint of the assistant security manager of the hotel, alleging that one person took put a pistol in the porch of the hotel after a tiff with a guest.

A video of the incident, which occurred early on October 14, went viral on social media resulting in public outrage. It prompted the police to step in and launch a hunt for the accused who had gone missing after the incident.

An FIR was filed on October 16 at RK Puram police station under various provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act relating to criminal intimidation and misuse of fire arms.

Ashish Pandey hails from Lucknow and is the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Rakesh Pandey. His brother, Ritesh Pandey, is an MLA in Uttar Pradesh.