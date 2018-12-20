Delhi Can Feel The Chill. Temperature Dips To 5 Degree Celsius

With minimum temperature falling, there will be additional moisture in Delhi air.

The people of Delhi woke up to a chilly morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature dipping to 5 degree Celsius. In the next two days, the temperature is likely to drop to four degree Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department forecast.

While the mornings bring the chill and fog, the days are expected to be warmer with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 22 degree Celsius.

According to the government-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality index of Delhi continues to be "very poor" at 319.

If the air quality index is in the range of 51 to 100, it is considered satisfactory; 101-200 is moderate and 201-300 falls under the category of poor. 300-400 is considered 'very poor' and 401-500 falls under the category 'hazardous'.

With the minimum temperature falling, there will be additional moisture in Delhi's air, mainly because of a cold wave and ground frost conditions over some parts of northwest India.

"Winds are again becoming partially favourabe for the dispersion. Moist air from IGP-region is continuously passing over Delhi's cool surface by advection and will lead to moderate advection fog," says SAFAR.

Delhi must avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, says the research body in an advisory.

"Go for a short walk instead of a jog and take more breaks. Stop any activity level if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue. If the room has windows, close them," the advisory reads.

It also advises people to avoid burning wood, candles or incense. "If the air conditioner provides fresh air intake option, keep that closed. Keep the room clean - don't vacuum. Do wet mopping to reduce dust," says the advisory.