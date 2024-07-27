Delhi Boy Wanted To Study Science, Dies By Suicide After Failing To Secure Seat

Around 6:00 am on Thursday, Kunal was discovered hanging from an iron bar.

Kunal Rai, 16, wanted to study science with his friends. They had all moved on to other institutions to study their preferred subject, however, Kunal was left behind as he was not able to secure a seat in the science stream. Distraught, the Class 11 student died by suicide in his school's dormitory.

On Thursday, Kunal's body was found in a dormitory at Kalinga Institute of Social Science School in Delhi, police said.

Kunal was the son of Shiv Chand Rai from the Rani Khera area of Delhi's Nangloi. His school did not offer science as a subject for higher studies so his friends moved to other educational institutions, leaving Kunal feeling isolated and despondent. Despite his father's efforts to counsel him to continue his education in the arts stream, Kunal struggled with loneliness and disappointment.

Around 6:00 am on Thursday, Kunal was discovered hanging from an iron bar on the ceiling, using a torn bedsheet. A visible ligature mark was found on his neck, indicating the cause of death.

According to the police, his body was shifted to RTRM Hospital, where an autopsy was performed. Subsequently, his body was handed over to his parents.

