Delhi Boy Mauled By Dogs At Same Place Where 2 Children Killed By Strays In March

The boy suffered at least a dozen lacerations due to dog bites

A 13-year-old boy was badly bitten by a pack of stray dogs at the same locality near south Delhi's Vasant Kunj where two brothers, aged five and seven, were mauled to death by strays last month.

In the latest incident, the boy was going to a shop near their house near Vasant Kunj's Rangpuri Hill when he found himself surrounded by at least a pack of 14 dogs, the police said.

The boy tried to leave the place and avoid being cornered, but the dogs charged at him and starting biting. He suffered severe cuts on his hands, shoulders, neck and belly.

On hearing him shout for help, some people rushed in and chased away the dogs. But by then the boy was severely injured, the police said.

His family took him to a hospital, where doctors found at least a dozen lacerations. The child was brought home after treatment.

"I was at work when the incident took place and rushed home when I heard what had happened. My son was attacked by dogs and he screamed for help. A woman saved him. Later, he was taken to hospital for treatment," the boy's father said.

The family said the terror of stray dogs in the area is worrying. The residents alleged there are hundreds of stray dogs in the neighbourhood and the municipal authorities have not taken any steps to stop the attacks.

Last month, two brothers in the same area were mauled to death by a stray dog in a span of three days.

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri criticised the Aam Aadmi Party-run municipal agency for not doing enough to curb the stray dog menace.

"It's an unfortunate incident. When the BJP was in power in the municipal corporation, such an incident did not occur. It's been three months, and the AAP is busy with corruption, protests, and appointing ministers," Mr Bidhuri had said last month.