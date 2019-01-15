Delhi Boy Allegedly Stabs Father To Death As He Refuses Rs 200

A heated argument happened between the father and the son on Sunday night after the teen asked for Rs 150-200

Delhi | | Updated: January 15, 2019 00:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Boy Allegedly Stabs Father To Death As He Refuses Rs 200

The victim used to work at a factory in Noida (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his father to death in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area after he refused to give money, the police said on Monday.

A heated argument took place between the father and the son on Sunday night after he asked for Rs 150-200, officials said.

When the father refused the money, the son stabbed him on his chest. The victim's wife rushed him to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police official said.

The police were informed about the incident by authorities of the hospital around 11.15 pm.

The son has been apprehended, the officer said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

The victim used to work at a factory in Noida and further investigation is underway, officials said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Makar SankrantiKanhaiya KumarEmraan HashmiArvind KejriwalLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizAustralian OpenNageswara RaoUP MahagathbandhanOneplus 7

................................ Advertisement ................................