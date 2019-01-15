Delhi Boy Allegedly Stabs Father To Death As He Refuses Rs 200

The victim used to work at a factory in Noida (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his father to death in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area after he refused to give money, the police said on Monday.

A heated argument took place between the father and the son on Sunday night after he asked for Rs 150-200, officials said.

When the father refused the money, the son stabbed him on his chest. The victim's wife rushed him to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police official said.

The police were informed about the incident by authorities of the hospital around 11.15 pm.

The son has been apprehended, the officer said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

The victim used to work at a factory in Noida and further investigation is underway, officials said.