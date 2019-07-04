Teen Allegedly Kills Self After Father Scolds Him For Ordering Headphones

Police have sent the body for postmortem and a further probe is on. (Representational)

Scolded by his father for ordering Bluetooth earphones, a young boy committed suicide at his home in South Delhi's Vasant Vihar area on Wednesday evening, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the 16-year-old boy was scolded for ordering the earphones and was asked to concentrate on his studies by his father.

"The incident took place on Wednesday evening at around 5.30 p.m., Sahil was at his home when his father called him after receiving a message on his phone about the Bluetooth earphones."

"Few minutes after the phone call, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room. He was the only son of his parents. His father worked in a laboratory of a government school," the teen's relative said adding that the father didn't know that he would take such an extreme step after being scolded.

Police have sent the body for postmortem and a further probe is on.

