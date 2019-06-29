Delhi BJP Worker, Son Shot At In Rohini Over Alleged Property Dispute

Police said the Haryana Police will be contacted to arrest the accused. (Representational)

A 60-year-old local Bharatiya Janata Party worker and her son were injured after they were shot at allegedly by a known person in Delhi's Rohini area, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the BJP Mahila Morcha member Raj Rani and her son 35-year-old son Netrapal were shot at allegedly by his cousin who lives in Haryana over some property dispute in the family.

"After being shot at, the two were rushed to the Saroj Hospital with bullet injuries. The condition of the woman is stable while her son is in a critical state. Rani received bullet injuries on her leg while her son was shot at in his abdomen and a hand," said SD Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

Police said that the accused have been identified and Haryana Police will be contacted to arrest them, adding further investigation is underway.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability