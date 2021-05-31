Delhi Begins Unlock Process, Factories And Construction Activities Resume

Delhi began its unlock process after a 42-day lockdown. (File)

The national capital went into lockdown on April 19 and has been reporting a significant dip in COVID-19 cases and deaths with a positivity rate of just 1.25 per cent.

As India slowly begins to unlock, several states are reporting a significant dip in cases, thereby easing Covid curbs in their areas and resuming work operations in specific sectors. Delhi began its unlock process after a 42-day lockdown with easing of curbs for construction and factory workers.

But with Covid restrictions being eased in the city, and with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal making it clear that unlocking Delhi will be a gradual process, several factory owners and those who work at construction sites are grappling with labour and raw material shortage.

Much of the workforce had returned to their hometowns when Delhi went into a six-week lockdown on April 19, just around the time Delhi was reeling under a massive second surge of the coronavirus with its medical infrastructure on the brink of collapse.

A technical assistant at a construction site near Akshardham flyover told NDTV, "We are relieved that construction activity has been allowed to resume. We have been told to follow strict Covid appropriate guidelines but bringing back labourers and the entire force to work is going to be a challenge as they had returned to their hometowns when the lockdown was announced in Delhi. It's like if we need 10 workers at our site. We hardly have 3 or 4 at the moment."

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on May 29 said employees at construction sites and manufacturing units must carry e-passes. The lockdown has been extended till June 7.

Delhi has been reporting a significant dip in Covid cases and deaths. On Monday, it reported 648 new cases and 86 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the positivity rate below 1 per cent at 0.99 per cent.

