Delhi Begins Trial Run Of 'Mohalla Buses' For Connectivity On Narrow Roads

The trial run will go on for a week

The trial run of the Delhi government's mohalla bus service commenced on Monday on two routes, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

At a press conference, he said there will be 2,080 buses under the scheme. Of these, 1,040 will be operated by the DTC and the rest by DIMTS, the minister said.

"The trial run has begun on two routes -- Majlis Park to Pradhan Enclave and Akshardham to Mayur Vihar Phase III. The trial will go on for a week and based on the learnings and feedback we will roll out the scheme in two to three weeks," he said.

Mr Gahlot said the bus service aims to address the issue of last-mile connectivity in the national capital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)