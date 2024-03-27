Delhi Assembly Session Today, 1st Since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

The Delhi Assembly will convene for the first time today since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in a case linked to the liquor policy case. Mr Kejriwal has been sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till March 28.

In focus will be Mr Kejriwal's second order issued from lock-up seeking the availability of free medicines and pathological tests at government-run Mohalla clinics.

Hours after Mr Kejriwal issued directions to him to address the shortage of medicines, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said a session of the Delhi Assembly will be held on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow is the session of the Delhi Assembly. The Chief Secretary has been ordered to inform the status of free medicines and free tests in hospitals and mohalla clinics and if there is any deficiency, then come up with a complete plan to correct it. So that I can inform the assembly," he said in a post on X.

He said Arvind Kejriwal believes that even though he has been arrested, the people of Delhi should not face any problem in getting free tests and medicines in government hospitals and Mohalla clinics.

In the assembly today, the Health Minister will respond to questions regarding the plan to provide free tests and medicines. He will also present the status of Mohalla clinics, and what prompted the Chief Minister to announce this remedial measure.

Earlier, on Sunday, Delhi Minister Atishi had shared the Chief Minister's first direction from inside the lock-up.

Ms Atishi had said Mr Kejriwal had asked to ensure adequate water supply to areas facing a shortage and to tackle sewer problems.

The Chief Minister was arrested by ED late on Thursday night in a corruption case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

The ED's case is that the Delhi liquor policy 2021-22 provided an exceptionally high-profit margin of 12 per cent for wholesalers and nearly 185 per cent for retailers. A key focus of the investigation into the Delhi liquor policy case was on an alleged network of middlemen, businessmen and politicians which the central agencies have called the "South Group".

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh have been arrested in this case. The AAP has denied all allegations and accused the BJP-led Centre of using probe agencies for political motives. The party has also said that Mr Kejriwal will continue to work as Chief Minister from the lock-up.