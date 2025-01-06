Congress Picks Farhad Suri To Face Manish Sisodia From Jangpura In Delhi Polls

Farhad Suri, is a senior Congress leader and a former Delhi mayor
It's the battle of political heavyweights in Delhi's Jangpura seat where veteran Congress leader Farhad Suri will take on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Manish Sisodia in the 2025 Assembly polls. Mr Suri is a senior Congress leader and a former Delhi mayor, while Mr Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister, has been shifted to the Jangpura seat after back-to-back wins from Patparganj.
Five facts about Farhad Suri:
- Farhad Suri graduated in commerce from Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College in 1977.
- He is the son of the late Tajdar Babar, ex-chief of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), who served as an MLA from the erstwhile Minto Road Assembly constituency.
- Mr Suri came into the spotlight in April 2006 when the then-Nizamuddin councillor was announced as the Delhi mayor. This had led to protests over a criminal case pending against him. The BJP members staged a walkout from the MCD House after Farhad Suri got 107 votes in his favour.
- During the 2022 Delhi MCD elections, Congress fielded Farhad Suri from the Daryaganj seat. He lost to AAP's Sarika Chaudhary. Mr Suri had previously served as the leader of the opposition in South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
- In September 2024, Farhad Suri was a part of the Congress delegation which met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena against the extension of mayor Shelly Oberoi's term, calling the move "illegal". They argued the mayoral position in the third year needs to be held by a Scheduled Caste (SC) community member, under Section 35 of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Act.
