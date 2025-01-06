Congress Picks Farhad Suri To Face Manish Sisodia From Jangpura In Delhi Polls

It's the battle of political heavyweights in Delhi's Jangpura seat where veteran Congress leader Farhad Suri will take on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Manish Sisodia in the 2025 Assembly polls. Mr Suri is a senior Congress leader and a former Delhi mayor, while Mr Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister, has been shifted to the Jangpura seat after back-to-back wins from Patparganj.

Five facts about Farhad Suri: