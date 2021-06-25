Armed Robbers On Motorcycles Flee With Bag Containing Rs 70 Lakh In Delhi

A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Gulabi Bagh police station.

Armed Robbers On Motorcycles Flee With Bag Containing Rs 70 Lakh In Delhi

Four armed men on two motorcycles allegedly robbed Rs 70 lakh from a person. (Representational)

New Delhi:

Four armed men on two motorcycles allegedly robbed Rs 70 lakh from a person in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area on Thursday afternoon, police said here.

A senior police officer said the money was in a bag with a man, identified as Rajesh, who was on his scooter when he was allegedly robbed.

The money belongs to Deepak Jain, who runs a committee in Chandni Chowk, the police said. A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Gulabi Bagh police station.

Police are checking CCTV footage of the area to nab the accused, the officer said.