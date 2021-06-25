Armed Robbers On Motorcycles Flee With Bag Containing Rs 70 Lakh In Delhi

Four armed men on two motorcycles allegedly robbed Rs 70 lakh from a person. (Representational)

Four armed men on two motorcycles allegedly robbed Rs 70 lakh from a person in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area on Thursday afternoon, police said here.

A senior police officer said the money was in a bag with a man, identified as Rajesh, who was on his scooter when he was allegedly robbed.

The money belongs to Deepak Jain, who runs a committee in Chandni Chowk, the police said. A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Gulabi Bagh police station.

Police are checking CCTV footage of the area to nab the accused, the officer said.