Delhi Appears Headed For Election, Court Hears AAP Appeal Today: 10 Facts

Arvind Kejriwal is said to have told his 20 MLAs not to be nervous if by-elections have to happen

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will today evening hear the Aam Aadmi Party's appeal against the disqualification of 20 legislators from the Delhi assembly for holding offices of profit. After President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the recommendation of the Election Commission to disqualify them on Sunday, the party has now pinned its hope on the intervention of courts to avoid losing its seats in the Delhi assembly. If the High Court rejects the AAP's appeal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's party has said it will move the Supreme Court.