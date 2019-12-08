PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh For Families Of Those Killed In Delhi's Anaj Mandi Factory Fire

Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Most of the people who died were labourers who were sleeping at the factory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of those who lost their lives in Delhi's Anaj Mandi fire. The Prime Minister has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire, his office has said.

A massive fire ripped through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured, the police said.

Most of the people who died were labourers who were sleeping at the factory when the fire broke out at 5 am.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who lost a member in the fire tragedy and an additional assistance of Rs 1 lakh to those who were injured.

The government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and sought a report within seven days.

BJP's Manoj Tiwari visited the fire incident site and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to families of those who lost their lives and Rs 25,000 for the injured.

The factory was operating in an area, whose narrow and congested lanes are lined with many small manufacturing and storage units.

The fire incident is the worst fire tragedy seen by the city since a similar incident in Bawana last year in which 17 labourers were charred to death.

