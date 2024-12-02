Delhi Airport Gets Special Enclosure For Fliers Stuck Due To Poor Weather

Only the fliers and airline staff stranded inside the flights will be allowed into the enclosures.

As Delhi's air quality dipped to the 'severe plus' category this year forcing disruption in flight operations, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has created special enclosures for passengers stuck on flights due to fog, poor weather, or technical conditions.

The initiative allows the fliers to go back inside the terminal without any discomfort in security protocols, officials said.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited, which operates and manages the Delhi Airport, is establishing the special enclosures at all three terminals for both domestic and international passengers. The enclosures, which will accommodate 55 to 120 passengers at a time, will be located at bus boarding gates and some aerobridges at Terminal 3, transfer areas at Terminal 2, and bus boarding gates at Terminal 1.

The enclosures will only be used as a security processing area, following which the passengers will be allowed to enter the Security Hold Area (SHA) of the airport where they can access all facilities, including food.

According to the Delhi airport officials, only those fliers and airline staff who are stranded inside the flights will be allowed into the enclosures.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel are also being deployed at the enclosures to maintain safety and security, officials said. Private Security Agency (PSA) personnel will also check passengers' documents before entering the zones, they added.

The authorities are also working on providing essential facilities such as toilets and vending machines at the enclosures, officials said.

"DIAL has been working towards improving passenger experience at Delhi Airport. By implementing this new initiative, DIAL aims to significantly reduce the time taken in the disembarkation and boarding process for passengers of flights affected by fog/weather or technical issues," Delhi Airport CEO, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, said.

Last month, Delhi witnessed massive flight delays and cancellations due to a thick blanket of smog hovering over the national capital. The air quality index plunged to the worst 500 in some areas and the visibility dipped to barely 500 metres. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Delhi stands at 273 on Monday in the 'poor' category.