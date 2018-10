Delhi Air Quality 'Very Poor' Even As Bhalswa Landfill Blaze Continues

Delhi's air quality today remained very poor even as the blaze at the Bhalswa landfill site continues.

Delhi's air quality today remained very poor even as the blaze at the Bhalswa landfill site continued to smoulder.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 331 at 1pm.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The air quality in the capital had shown signs of improvement earlier this week as it moved from "very poor" to "poor" category.

A Delhi Fire Service official said today that a fire tender was stationed at the landfill site as the fire is still smouldering.

Fire has been raging at the massive dump site since October 20. However, by Tuesday evening, the flames were somewhat brought under control and parts of the landfill smouldered, DFS officials had said.

On October 21, the AQI had oscillated between 'poor' and 'very poor' categories.

On October 20, a haze had engulfed the national capital and the worst air quality of this season was recorded at 324.