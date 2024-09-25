Delhi Government's 'War' Plan To Combat Air Pollution This Winter

As the monsoon season concludes, Delhi's air quality has already dipped into the "poor" category

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai launched a "War Against Pollution" campaign today to tackle the air quality crisis in the national capital as winter approaches. Every year, the National Capital Region (NCR) experiences severe air pollution due to multiple factors which include stubble burning and erratic weather patterns.

"In Delhi, twice as many sources of pollution come from outside Delhi as from inside Delhi. Rising pollution levels in NCR states have an impact on Delhi. We also need the central government's help. Pollution can be fought only with the cooperation of all agencies and all governments. That is why our government will work on the Winter Action Plan on the theme 'Work Together, Fight Pollution'," Mr Rai said today.

According to Mr Rai, compared to 2016, pollution levels have decreased in Delhi by 34.6 per cent.

As the monsoon season concludes, Delhi's air quality has already dipped into the "poor" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 204 reported Tuesday evening. The AQI classification ranges from "good" (0-50) to "severe" (401-500). For Wednesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) predicts an AQI in the "moderate" category, potentially aided by light rain.

Weather conditions show a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, notably above seasonal averages, with expected highs of around 36 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Winds are projected to be from the east/southeast at speeds of 8 to 12 km/h.

The central pollution board has identified incomplete combustion of biomass and fossil fuels, particularly from traffic, as the primary contributors to air pollution in Delhi. This conclusion emerged from a study presented to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Among the measures being taken, the introduction of BS-VI compliant engines aims to enhance fuel combustion and engine efficiency. Additionally, a Vapour Recovery System (VRS) has been installed at over 3,256 petrol pumps across the National Capital Region.

The Delhi government has also issued a notification imposing a ban on firecrackers till January 1 to mitigate air pollution in winter.