Anti-Smog Guns On High-Rises, Artificial Rain Project: Delhi's Clean Air Plan

A pilot project for cloud seeding to induce artificial rain, a full ban on End-of-Life (EoL) vehicles entering the national capital, anti-smog guns on commercial high-rises and an AI-enabled pollution compliance portal are among several ambitious measures the Delhi government is planning to take to battle air pollution.

Ahead of World Environment Day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched the city's ambitious 'Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025', titled "Shuddh Hawa Sabka Adhikar - Pradushan Par Zordar Prahar", to combat the capital's chronic air pollution. This marks one of the most comprehensive pollution control strategies by the Delhi government to date. Present at the launch were key cabinet ministers, including Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Chief Minister Gupta, in her address, stressed that Delhi's air pollution is not just a seasonal or policy issue, but a year-round health crisis impacting every resident. "Green Delhi, Healthy Delhi is not a slogan- it's our mission," she declared. Highlighting the state's proactive approach, Ms Gupta revealed that the environment department has devised a detailed plan to tackle pollution from multiple fronts. "We will collaborate with technology leaders and startups to implement the latest innovations. We've already signed an MOU with IIT Kanpur for a historic cloud seeding pilot to induce artificial rain as a dust suppression strategy," she said.

Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa added that the plan has been shaped as a one-year action framework targeting air pollution at its very roots - dust, vehicular emissions, and waste management. "Our interventions are practical and rooted in local realities, but we're thinking big," Mr Sirsa said.

Dust Mitigation Plan

A major component of the plan is dust mitigation, with 1,000 water sprinklers, 140 anti-smog guns, and 70 new mechanical sweepers to be deployed year-round (except during monsoons) in every ward. Special mist spraying systems will also be installed on electric poles in the 13 identified pollution hotspots.

Under the Innovation for Pollution Control initiative, Delhi will promote technological solutions through public-private partnerships. This includes a dedicated startup challenge to source economical and effective dust control technologies and the mandatory adoption of proven tech in mechanical road sweepers and anti-smog guns.

A citywide road condition survey will be conducted to identify and fix broken stretches. Delhi will also replicate successful practices from other states by deploying 200 additional sweeping and sprinkling machines, 70 electric litter pickers, and 38 new water tankers. All high-rise commercial buildings over 3,000 square metres, including malls and hotels, must install anti-smog guns on rooftops.

To address pollution from construction and demolition (C&D) activities, the government will mandate online registration for all projects above 500 square metres with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and link building approvals to a newly launched AI-powered C&D web portal (version 2.0). The system will include geo-tagging, automated alerts, digital compliance tracking, and penalty notifications for violations. A new C&D waste processing facility at Tehkhand will boost capacity by 1,000 TPD, and policies will promote the reuse of recycled materials across both public and private construction.

Steps To Combat Vehicular Pollution

Vehicular emissions are another major focus. Beginning July 1, 2025, End-of-Life Vehicles (EoLVs) will be barred from entering the city through ANPR-equipped entry points and fuel stations. From November 1, only BS-VI, CNG, and EV commercial vehicles will be permitted entry into Delhi, barring exceptions for those registered in the city. Cashless, RFID-enabled toll collection systems will be set up at all major entry points to streamline access and cut emissions from idling traffic.

Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres will face mandatory half-yearly audits, and PUC regulations will be simplified for better public compliance. Infrastructure will also be developed to manage the disposal of EoLVs in an environmentally responsible manner.

The push toward electric mobility will accelerate with the deployment of 2,299 e-autos by the Delhi Metro at key stations and the development of 18,000 public and semi-public EV charging stations. Audits will be conducted on the usage of the current EV infrastructure, and policy incentives will support new swappable battery stations. The government aims to transition 80 per cent of its fleet to electric vehicles, while phasing out non-essential fuel-based vehicles from forest and protected areas.

To promote cleaner public transport, 5,004 new electric buses will be added to Delhi's fleet. Bus stops and depots will be upgraded for year-round usability, with features like mist spray systems to improve commuter comfort and reduce air pollution in transit hubs.

Effective traffic management will also be a priority, with intelligent traffic signals, enforcement of parking regulations, night-time operation of cleaning equipment, and creation of special mobility zones to encourage walking and cycling.

Move To Curb Pollution From Landfills

Efforts to reduce waste and landfill pollution will include strict control on the use of diesel generator (DG) sets, mandating cleaner fuels and retrofitting as per CAQM guidelines. DG sets in cell towers will be phased out in favour of alternative power sources.

The government has set ambitious targets to eliminate landfill fires through biomining of legacy waste at Okhla (by March 2027), Bhalswa (by December 2027), and Ghazipur (by September 2028). Waste-to-energy capacity will expand with the Okhla plant growing from 1950 to 2950 TPD and a new 3,000 TPD plant at Narela-Bawana by November 2028. A 100 TPD bio-gas plant at Ghogha Dairy and a 300 TPD bio-CNG facility in Okhla will be operational by July 2025, aiming for net-zero waste to landfills by 2028.

Waste segregation will be aggressively enforced, with a target of 85 per cent at-source segregation. Bulk waste generators will be legally obligated to separate and process waste, supported by incentive-based collection and awareness drives.

To curb biomass and open waste burning, particularly during winter, RWAs, the government, and private offices will be mandated to provide electric heaters to staff. A city-wide campaign will work with RWAs and security agencies to distribute heaters and discourage the burning of garden and solid waste. Landfills will also be modified with special provisions to prevent accidental fires.

With 18 structured action points covering innovation, dust and vehicle pollution, waste management, and public transport reform, the "Shuddh Hawa Sabka Adhikar" plan represents a monumental policy shift in Delhi's fight for clean air. After all, clean air is everyone's right.