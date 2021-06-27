Record 2 Lakh Jabs Given In Delhi In One Day, AAP Calls For More Supply

The vaccine bulletin said 17 lakh people in Delhi had received both doses of Covid vaccine. AFP

Setting a new high in its daily vaccination counts, Delhi administered more than 2 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines yesterday. The figure surpassed the earlier highest single-day count of 1.66 lakh doses administered on Friday.

According to the Delhi government's vaccine bulletin issued by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi today, a total of 2,07,559 doses of vaccines were administered yesterday. This has taken the total number of doses given in the national capital to 73,29,652.

Out of the over 2 lakh doses administered yesterday, 1,52,927 shots went to people in the 18-44 years age group, vaccination for which had taken off to a slow start owing to a shortage of vaccines. The total number of doses administered in this age group in Delhi now stands at 21,94,937.

The bulletin said Delhi had received 53,620 doses of Covishield yesterday. The government now has 1,63,000 doses of Covaxin and 5,43,000 doses of Covishield. The stocks, the bulletin said, will last for three days.

The Delhi government's vaccination drive is being conducted across 1,374 centres across 763 locations. These centres have a maximum capacity of administering 2,26,552 doses in a day, according to the bulletin.

The vaccine bulletin stated that 17 lakh people in the national capital had received both doses of the vaccine and 56 lakh had received the first dose.

MLA Atishi said that the Delhi government had earlier written to the centre, seeking 45 lakh vaccine doses for the month of July as per the daily estimate of 1.5 lakh doses. But with the pace of vaccination picking up, more doses may be required now, she said.