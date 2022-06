Delhi AAP Legislator From Burari Gets Death Threats 'From Gangster'; Police Probe Underway

Sanjeev Jha is the AAP MLA from the Sant Nagar-Burari region in North Delhi

An investigation into death threats to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha is underway, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Mr Jha has constantly been receiving calls for extortion in the name of notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana. The caller also threatened him to kill if he fails to provide extortion money.

Neeraj Bawana, one of India's most wanted gangsters, is currently lodged in the Tihar jail of the national capital. Meanwhile, on May 19, the Delhi High Court refused to grant interim bail to Bawana's brother Pankaj Sehrawat and ordered him to surrender before the jail authorities, as he had violated conditions imposed on him on April 6.

The petitioner, in a petition filed in Delhi HC on May 19, said that during his interim bail, Sehrawat went on to show off his armed men to the general public in the hospital which was clear from CCTV footage and he had violated the bail conditions imposed by the court.

Pankaj Sehrawat had undergone surgery at Aalok Hospital on May 8 and was discharged the next day. He was advised by the medical professionals to visit the hospital for follow-up after three days but he did not turn up.

The application seeking extension of interim bail stated that the applicant was having acute pain and was not able to walk or sit properly and he had been advised an operation.

The counsel for the State opposed the application by arguing that the applicant was granted interim bail for six weeks on April 6, 2022, as he was given the date for his operation by the Safdarjung Hospital on April 7, 2022, but he did not report to that hospital. For one month, he was taking treatment from another hospital. He went to Aalok hospital on May 7, 2022, the date which was about to expire within six weeks.

While opposing the application, the counsel for the State also referred to the CCTV footage from the hospital from May 8-9, showing the petitioner, along with two armed persons and others, coming to hospital on both days. Inside and outside the hospital, there were 3-4 cars and over 8 people armed with weapons along with the petitioner in the hospital, police said.

