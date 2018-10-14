2 Arrested For Allegedly Cheating Delhi Man Of Rs 8 Lakh

The mobile numbers of the callers were also registered on fake IDs (Representational)

Two men, accused of defrauding a man from Punjab of Rs 8 lakh using fake insurance policies, have been arrested, the police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Ankit Kumar, 24, resident of Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar and Rahul Bansal, 24, resident of Gandhi Nagar, they said.

According to his police complaint, Punjab resident Ramesh Chander Khurana started receiving calls in October 2015 from different mobile numbers where the callers claimed to be calling from the customer relations department of his insurance company in Delhi.

The callers "apprised" Mr Khurana of the amount of claim he had on his investments in insurance policies, said Ajit Singla, additional commissioner of police (crime).

They told Mr Khurana that he can claim Rs 3,56,250 for the year 2011 to 2015. Later they told Khurana that he would get Rs 23,000,000 for his life time investment, if he deposited a total of Rs 8,86,000 in seven different bank accounts, Mr Singla added.

During investigation, it was found that five bank accounts out of the seven accounts, where money was deposited, were opened on forged identity proofs, the police said.

The mobile numbers of the callers were also registered on fake IDs. Following one of the cash trails, the police zeroed-in on Bansal and Kumar as the accused. In the transaction, Rs 40,000 was paid by Mr Khurana which was was later transferred to the bank account of Rahul Bansal and then Bansal transferred Rs 12,000 to Ankit Kumar, Mr Singla said.

Later, a Crime Branch team was formed after the case was registered. After 10 months, Kumar was arrested from Uttam Nagar on Tuesday and Bansal on Thursday, Mr Singla added.

Nine mobile phones, eleven SIM cards and two Laptops were recovered from their possession, Mr Singla said.