Delhi Man, Stabbed Allegedly By Friend After Argument Over Girl, Dies: Cops

Delhi: The argument between the friends took place over a girl, police said. (Representational)

A 20-year-old man was killed while his 21-year-old brother suffered injuries after being stabbed by their friend following an alleged argument over a girl, said police on Sunday.

The dead has been identified as Prince while the injured person was Mihir. They were rushed to the hospital by their cousin Nitesh, police said.

"Accused Sidhharth stabbed the victim several times and his brother after an argument between them regarding a girl a few days back. Legal action has been initiated. A crime team was called to the spot. CCTV footage was collected and the location of the accused is being obtained," said police.

"Prince was declared dead during treatment and his brother Mihir is under treatment. During enquiry, it was learnt that both the victim and the accused of Malkaganj were friends and lived in the same neighbourhood," said police.

Further investigation is on.