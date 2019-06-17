Services Affected On Delhi Metro's Blue Line

The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

Delhi | | Updated: June 17, 2019 14:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Services Affected On Delhi Metro's Blue Line

"Delay in services between Dwarka and Dwarka Sector 21," DMRC tweeted in the morning.(Representational)


New Delhi: 

Services were affected on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line today due to some technical issues, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

"Delay in services between Dwarka and Dwarka Sector 21," the DMRC tweeted in the morning.

About an hour later, the DMRC, in another tweet, said normal services have been restored.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)Blue Line MetroDwarka To Noida

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic Brands

................................ Advertisement ................................