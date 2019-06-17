Services Affected On Delhi Metro's Blue Line

"Delay in services between Dwarka and Dwarka Sector 21," DMRC tweeted in the morning.(Representational)

Services were affected on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line today due to some technical issues, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

"Delay in services between Dwarka and Dwarka Sector 21," the DMRC tweeted in the morning.

About an hour later, the DMRC, in another tweet, said normal services have been restored.