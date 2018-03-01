"Deep Nexus" Between Officers, Ration Mafia: Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia said Chief Minister Kejriwal has directed Mr Prakash to come out with a note on the doorstep delivery of ration to the next cabinet meeting on March 6.

Arvind Kejriwal today alleged that some officers were in a "deep nexus" with ration mafia. New Delhi: Attacking Delhi government's bureaucrats, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today alleged that some officers were in a "deep nexus" with ration mafia, while his deputy Manish Sisodia wondered why Lt Governor Anil Baijal was "protecting" black marketeers.



The accusations came after the AAP government postponed a cabinet meeting, where, Mr Sisodia said, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash "failed" to bring a note on its ambitious doorstep delivery of ration proposal.



Both Mr Kejriwal and Mr Sisodia's remarks came at a time when the AAP dispensation and the bureaucrats have been at loggerheads since the alleged assault on Mr Prakash by some Aam Aadmi Party MLAs at the chief minister's residence on February 19.



"Nexus betn some bureaucrats n ration mafia is v deep. Many politicians from opposition parties are beneficiaries thro these bureaucrats. Thats the reason for stiff resistance to doorstep delivery of rations (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.



He, however, said his government was committed to "root out corruption" in the public distribution system and implement doorstep delivery of rations despite resistance from bureaucracy and opposition parties.



Addressing a press conference, Mr Sisodia, flanked by Food & Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain, demanded a probe into the alleged nexus between officers and ration mafia.



Miffed at the chief secretary, Mr Sisodia said Anshu Prakash was asked to bring a proposal to the cabinet meeting on February 27, but he did not do so and he again "failed" to bring the same to today's cabinet meeting as well.



He alleged that senior officers were trying to stop the government's efforts to introduce doorstep delivery of ration and questioned why Mr Prakash has sent the food commissioner on leave despite the fact that people were facing problems.



"The LG had told us that no senior rank officer will go on leave without permission from the concerned minister and the chief minister, but the chief secretary has sent food commissioner on leave, which indicates some officers are working under the pressure of ration mafia.



"I ask the LG why he wants to protect ration mafia in Delhi. We know that previous Congress government had supported ration mafia and senior BJP leaders have also many ration shops..." he said.



Sisodia said Chief Minister Kejriwal has directed Mr Prakash to come out with a note on the doorstep delivery of ration to the next cabinet meeting on March 6.



He said the AAP government is committed to introduce the doorstep deliver of ration.







