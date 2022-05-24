Decomposed Body Of Woman Found In Delhi

The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained, police said.

The decomposed and semi-naked body of an unidentified woman was found at a vacant farm near southwest Delhi's Ghitorni area on Tuesday, police said.

The woman's age is estimated to be between 25 and 35 years, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said, "The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained. Appropriate legal action is being taken. The body has been shifted to a mortuary for preservation and autopsy."

